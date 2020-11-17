Jacquet Metals : Déclaration mensuelle au 31 octobre 2020

JACQUET METALS SA
Déclaration au titre de l'article 223-16 du Règlement Général de
l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers
|
|
Nombre d'actions
|
Nombre de droits de vote
|
Date
|
exerçables en Assemblée
|
composant le capital
|
|
générale
|
|
|
|
|
|
31 Octobre 2020
|
23 461 313
|
33 211 765
|
|
|
Le nombre total des droits de vote attachés à ces 23 461 313 actions s'élève à 33 211 765 droits de vote (dénommés « droits de vote théoriques »), s'il est tenu compte des 455 047 droits de vote correspondant aux 455 047 actions détenues par JACQUET METALS SA privées de droits de vote en vertu des articles L.225-111 et L.225-210 du Code de commerce.
Statement in compliance with the article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
|
|
|
Number of voting rights
|
Date
|
Total number of shares
|
exercisable at
|
|
|
Shareholders' meeting
|
|
|
|
October 31st, 2020
|
23 461 313
|
33 211 765
|
|
|
A total number of 33 211 765 voting rights were attached to the 23 461 313 underlying shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including 455 047 voting rights attached to the
455 047 shares held by JACQUET METALS SA that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.
