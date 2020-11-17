Connexion
Jacquet Metals : Déclaration mensuelle au 31 octobre 2020

0
17/11/2020 | 19:21

JACQUET METALS SA

Déclaration au titre de l'article 223-16 du Règlement Général de

l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Nombre d'actions

Nombre de droits de vote

Date

exerçables en Assemblée

composant le capital

générale

31 Octobre 2020

23 461 313

33 211 765

Le nombre total des droits de vote attachés à ces 23 461 313 actions s'élève à 33 211 765 droits de vote (dénommés « droits de vote théoriques »), s'il est tenu compte des 455 047 droits de vote correspondant aux 455 047 actions détenues par JACQUET METALS SA privées de droits de vote en vertu des articles L.225-111 et L.225-210 du Code de commerce.

Statement in compliance with the article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Number of voting rights

Date

Total number of shares

exercisable at

Shareholders' meeting

October 31st, 2020

23 461 313

33 211 765

A total number of 33 211 765 voting rights were attached to the 23 461 313 underlying shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including 455 047 voting rights attached to the

455 047 shares held by JACQUET METALS SA that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Jacquet Metal Service SA published this content on 17 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2020 18:20:03 UTC

0
