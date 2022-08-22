Connexion
    600276   CNE0000014W7

JIANGSU HENGRUI MEDICINE CO., LTD.

(600276)
  Rapport
Cours en clôture Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  19/08/2022
35.90 CNY   -0.39%
11:01JIANGSU HENGRUI MEDICINE CO., LTD. : Nomura maintient son opinion neutre
ZM
05/07JIANGSU HENGRUI MEDICINE CO., LTD. : Détachement de dividende final
FA
11/05Les entreprises pharmaceutiques chinoises enregistrent une hausse de 67 % de leurs bénéfices en 2021
MT
Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd. : Nomura maintient son opinion neutre

22/08/2022 | 11:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 22 927 M 3 363 M 3 349 M
Résultat net 2022 4 317 M 633 M 631 M
Tréso. nette 2022 17 413 M 2 554 M 2 544 M
PER 2022 53,5x
Rendement 2022 0,37%
Capitalisation 229 Mrd 33 590 M 33 456 M
VE / CA 2022 9,23x
VE / CA 2023 7,24x
Nbr Employés 24 491
Flottant 47,9%
Graphique JIANGSU HENGRUI MEDICINE CO., LTD.
Durée : Période :
Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd. : Graphique analyse technique Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique JIANGSU HENGRUI MEDICINE CO., LTD.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 20
Dernier Cours de Clôture 35,90 CNY
Objectif de cours Moyen 50,67 CNY
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 41,1%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Wei Dong Chairman-Supervisory Board
Piao Yang Sun Chairman
Xiao-Jing Zhang Chief Medical Officer
Yu Xu Compliance Manager
Shuang Xue Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
JIANGSU HENGRUI MEDICINE CO., LTD.-29.21%33 590
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.03%445 146
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY16.85%306 688
ROCHE HOLDING AG-14.71%276 954
PFIZER, INC.-16.77%275 847
ABBVIE INC.4.76%250 804