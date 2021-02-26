Connexion
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED

(JIX)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Deutsche Boerse AG - 26/02 09:06:00
2.06 EUR   -3.74%
2020JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED : Détachement de dividende final
FA
2020JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED : publication des résultats annuels
ETFs positionnés sur JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITEDETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Strategi...-2.99%0.09%MondeActions
Xtrackers MSCI China 2C - USD5.35%0.06%ChineActions
Franklin FTSE China ETF - USD-7.31%0.06%-ChineActions
Xtrackers MSCI China 1C - USD-5.24%0.06%ChineActions
Deka MSCI China ex A Shares - HKD-6.15%0.06%-ChineActions
Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF - USD-4.11%0.02%-NCActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...-3.56%0.02%NCActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...-3.40%0.02%-NCActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 12
Objectif de cours Moyen 12,09 CNY
Dernier Cours de Cloture 17,02 CNY
Ecart / Objectif Haut 20,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -29,0%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -60,8%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED71.20%12 823
ANTOFAGASTA PLC28.12%25 702
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.28.80%16 183
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED67.90%12 823
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S.A.9.29%10 838
VEDANTA LIMITED28.97%10 602
