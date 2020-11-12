ETFs positionnés sur JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO., LTD. ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur BMO China Equity Index ETF - CAD 6.61% 0.31% Chine Actions





Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Consensus
Vente Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 7
Objectif de cours Moyen 38,21 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 67,76 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut -7,02%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -43,6%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -64,6%

Révisions de BNA

Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$)
JINKOSOLAR HOLDING CO., LTD. 201.29% 3 013
TONGWEI CO.,LTD 147.14% 21 215
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC. 360.89% 15 214
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 138.93% 12 044
SUNRUN INC. 286.53% 10 667
FLAT GLASS GROUP CO., LTD. 298.06% 9 575