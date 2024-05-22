JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited est une société d'investissement à capital fixe basée à Guernesey. La société est un fonds d'investissement en infrastructures environnementales qui investit dans un portefeuille diversifié d'actifs qui soutiennent les efforts de décarbonisation, d'efficacité des ressources et de durabilité environnementale. Elle investit dans un portefeuille diversifié d'infrastructures environnementales qui soutiennent des approches plus respectueuses de l'environnement dans l'activité économique tout en générant un rendement financier durable. Le portefeuille de la société comprend environ 42 actifs situés au Royaume-Uni et en Europe continentale. Son portefeuille comprend des éoliennes terrestres, des installations solaires photovoltaïques, des usines de traitement des déchets et des eaux usées, des installations hydroélectriques et de digestion anaérobie, des transports à faible émission de carbone, des installations de stockage de batteries, des environnements contrôlés et des actifs liés à l'hydrogène. Foresight Group LLP est le gestionnaire du fonds d'investissement alternatif de la société.