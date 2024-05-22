JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited
Actions
JLEN
GG00BJL5FH87
Fonds d'investissement à capital fixe
|
Temps réel estimé
Autres places de cotation
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|88,35 GBX
|-0,28 %
|-1,45 %
|-12,90 %
|17:00
|JLEN ENVIRONMENTAL ASSETS GROUP LIMITED : Barclays relève à l'achat
|ZM
|10:54
|Barclays abaisse NextEnergy mais relève JLEN
|AN
Cet article est réservé aux membres
Déjà membre ?Se connecter
Pas encore membre ?Inscription Gratuite
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|-13,09 %
|745 M
|+7,31 %
|13,19 Md
|+10,56 %
|9,46 Md
|+0,98 %
|5,65 Md
|+6,97 %
|5,64 Md
|+7,45 %
|5,28 Md
|+30,01 %
|5,22 Md
|+24,24 %
|4,82 Md
|+2,89 %
|4,08 Md
|+5,75 %
|3,99 Md
- Bourse
- Actions
- Action JLEN
- Actualités JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited
- JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited : Barclays relève à l'achat