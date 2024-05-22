Action JLEN JLEN ENVIRONMENTAL ASSETS GROUP LIMITED
JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited

Actions

JLEN

GG00BJL5FH87

Fonds d'investissement à capital fixe

Temps réel estimé Cboe Europe
Autres places de cotation
 17:30:00 22/05/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
88,35 GBX -0,28 % Graphique intraday de JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited -1,45 % -12,90 %
17:00 JLEN ENVIRONMENTAL ASSETS GROUP LIMITED : Barclays relève à l'achat ZM
10:54 Barclays abaisse NextEnergy mais relève JLEN AN

Graphique JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited

Graphique JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited
Profil Société

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited est une société d'investissement à capital fixe basée à Guernesey. La société est un fonds d'investissement en infrastructures environnementales qui investit dans un portefeuille diversifié d'actifs qui soutiennent les efforts de décarbonisation, d'efficacité des ressources et de durabilité environnementale. Elle investit dans un portefeuille diversifié d'infrastructures environnementales qui soutiennent des approches plus respectueuses de l'environnement dans l'activité économique tout en générant un rendement financier durable. Le portefeuille de la société comprend environ 42 actifs situés au Royaume-Uni et en Europe continentale. Son portefeuille comprend des éoliennes terrestres, des installations solaires photovoltaïques, des usines de traitement des déchets et des eaux usées, des installations hydroélectriques et de digestion anaérobie, des transports à faible émission de carbone, des installations de stockage de batteries, des environnements contrôlés et des actifs liés à l'hydrogène. Foresight Group LLP est le gestionnaire du fonds d'investissement alternatif de la société.
Secteur
Fonds d'investissement à capital fixe
Agenda
13/06/2024 - Q4 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
4
Dernier Cours de Cloture
0,886 GBP
Objectif de cours Moyen
1,26 GBP
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+42,21 %
Secteur Fonds d'investissement à capital fixe

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
JLEN ENVIRONMENTAL ASSETS GROUP LIMITED Action JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited
-13,09 % 745 M
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION Action Ares Capital Corporation
+7,31 % 13,19 Md
PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS, LTD. Action Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.
+10,56 % 9,46 Md
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP. Action FS KKR Capital Corp.
+0,98 % 5,65 Md
SPROTT PHYSICAL URANIUM TRUST FUND Action Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund
+6,97 % 5,64 Md
PIMCO DYNAMIC INCOME FUND Action PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund
+7,45 % 5,28 Md
SPROTT PHYSICAL SILVER TRUST Action Sprott Physical Silver Trust
+30,01 % 5,22 Md
SPROTT PHYSICAL GOLD AND SILVER TRUST Action Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
+24,24 % 4,82 Md
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND Action Macquarie Korea Infrastructure Fund
+2,89 % 4,08 Md
3I INFRASTRUCTURE PLC Action 3i Infrastructure plc
+5,75 % 3,99 Md
Fonds d'investissement à capital fixe
