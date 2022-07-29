Connexion
    JBT   US4778391049

JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(JBT)
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  15:46 29/07/2022
108.77 USD   +0.18%
15:02JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : Baird toujours à l'achat
ZM
27/07John Bean Technologies affiche des bénéfices et des revenus plus élevés au troisième trimestre ; acquisition de Bevcorp pour 290 millions de dollars -- Les actions gagnent du terrain après les heures de travail.
MT
27/07Earnings Flash (JBT) JBT CORPORATION annonce un chiffre d'affaires de 542,3 millions de dollars pour le deuxième trimestre.
MT
John Bean Technologies Corporation : Baird toujours à l'achat

29/07/2022 | 15:02
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 2 183 M - 2 149 M
Résultat net 2022 147 M - 145 M
Dette nette 2022 672 M - 661 M
PER 2022 23,6x
Rendement 2022 0,38%
Capitalisation 3 451 M 3 451 M 3 396 M
VE / CA 2022 1,89x
VE / CA 2023 1,70x
Nbr Employés 6 900
Flottant 98,7%
Tendances analyse technique JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 7
Dernier Cours de Clôture 108,57 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 122,17 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 12,5%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Brian A. Deck President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew J. Meister Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan D. Feldman Non-Executive Chairman
Kristina Paschall Executive VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Caroline Maury Devine Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-29.30%3 451
ATLAS COPCO AB-27.35%52 241
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-11.06%36 323
FANUC CORPORATION-7.12%32 221
SMC CORPORATION-16.15%31 620
FASTENAL COMPANY-24.63%28 676