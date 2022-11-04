|
Johnson Controls International Plc : Deutsche Bank Securities maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
25 392 M
-
26 017 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
1 511 M
-
1 548 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
7 176 M
-
7 352 M
|PER 2022
|28,2x
|Rendement 2022
|2,11%
|
|Capitalisation
|
41 597 M
41 597 M
42 621 M
|VE / CA 2022
|1,92x
|VE / CA 2023
|1,81x
|Nbr Employés
|101 000
|Flottant
|95,9%
|
|Graphique JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|22
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|60,39 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|65,76 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|8,90%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs