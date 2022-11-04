Recherche avancée
    JCI   IE00BY7QL619

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC

(JCI)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  12:00 04/11/2022
60.63 USD   +0.39%
13:01Johnson Controls International Plc : Deutsche Bank Securities maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
03/11Johnson Controls : hausse de 13% du BPA au 4e trimestre
CF
03/11Johnson Controls cherche une fusion-acquisition de type Tuck-In
CI
Johnson Controls International Plc : Deutsche Bank Securities maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

04/11/2022 | 13:01
Données financières
CA 2022 25 392 M - 26 017 M
Résultat net 2022 1 511 M - 1 548 M
Dette nette 2022 7 176 M - 7 352 M
PER 2022 28,2x
Rendement 2022 2,11%
Capitalisation 41 597 M 41 597 M 42 621 M
VE / CA 2022 1,92x
VE / CA 2023 1,81x
Nbr Employés 101 000
Flottant 95,9%
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 22
Dernier Cours de Clôture 60,39 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 65,76 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 8,90%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
George R. Oliver Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Olivier Leonetti Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Diane K. Schwarz Chief Information Officer
Vijay Sankaran Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Neuman Leverett Vice President, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC-25.73%41 597
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.-12.94%44 833
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC-18.44%37 950
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION-27.42%32 924
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB (PUBL)-35.01%15 578
NINGBO DEYE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.91.04%12 228