Connexion
Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe

Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. Johnson Controls International Plc
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    JCI   IE00BY7QL619

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC

(JCI)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Johnson Controls International Plc : Mizuho Securities persiste à l'achat

05/05/2022 | 15:02
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC
15:02JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC : Mizuho Securities persiste à l'achat
ZM
04/05Johnson Controls réduit ses perspectives de bénéfices après que les difficultés d'appro..
MT
04/05Johnson Controls affiche des résultats plus élevés pour le deuxième trimestre de l'exer..
MT
04/05Earnings Flash (JCI) JOHNSON CONTROLS annonce un chiffre d'affaires de 6,1 milliards de..
MT
02/05L'action de Johnson Controls est en hausse après que BofA Securities a commencé à la co..
MT
02/05JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC : BofA Securities désormais positif sur le dossier
ZM
21/04Johnson Controls installe une nouvelle pompe à chaleur dans une usine allemande de Vatt..
MT
21/04Johnson Controls assure la décarbonisation de la centrale électrique de Vattenfall Berl..
CI
19/04JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC ( : JCI) a acquis Security Enhancement Systems, LLC.
CI
05/04JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC ( : JCI) a acquis Xcell Misting Limited.
CI
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 25 673 M - 24 304 M
Résultat net 2022 1 781 M - 1 686 M
Dette nette 2022 7 201 M - 6 817 M
PER 2022 23,7x
Rendement 2022 2,37%
Capitalisation 39 698 M 39 698 M 37 582 M
VE / CA 2022 1,83x
VE / CA 2023 1,69x
Nbr Employés 101 000
Flottant 96,0%
Graphique JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC
Durée : Période :
Johnson Controls International Plc : Graphique analyse technique Johnson Controls International Plc | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 23
Dernier Cours de Clôture 56,52 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 76,43 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 35,2%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
George R. Oliver Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Olivier Leonetti Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Diane K. Schwarz Chief Information Officer
Vijay Sankaran Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Neuman Leverett Vice President, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC-30.49%39 698
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.-25.34%43 874
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION-27.34%33 429
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC-30.10%33 021
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB (PUBL)-33.78%18 527
WATSCO, INC.-12.47%9 676