|
Johnson Controls International Plc : Mizuho Securities persiste à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
25 673 M
-
24 304 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
1 781 M
-
1 686 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
7 201 M
-
6 817 M
|PER 2022
|23,7x
|Rendement 2022
|2,37%
|
|Capitalisation
|
39 698 M
39 698 M
37 582 M
|VE / CA 2022
|1,83x
|VE / CA 2023
|1,69x
|Nbr Employés
|101 000
|Flottant
|96,0%
|
|Graphique JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|23
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|56,52 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|76,43 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|35,2%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs