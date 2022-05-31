Connexion
    JCI   IE00BY7QL619

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC

(JCI)
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  31/05 18:21:16
54.33 USD   -0.69%
18:02JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC : Morgan Stanley persiste à l'achat
ZM
26/05Johnson Controls nomme Rodney Clark au poste de directeur commercial, à compter du 1er juin 2022
CI
24/05JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC : Barclays à l'achat
ZM
Johnson Controls International Plc : Morgan Stanley persiste à l'achat

31/05/2022 | 18:02
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 25 702 M - 23 838 M
Résultat net 2022 1 650 M - 1 530 M
Dette nette 2022 7 194 M - 6 672 M
PER 2022 23,1x
Rendement 2022 2,38%
Capitalisation 38 060 M 38 060 M 35 301 M
VE / CA 2022 1,76x
VE / CA 2023 1,65x
Nbr Employés 101 000
Flottant 95,0%
Graphique JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC
Durée : Période :
Johnson Controls International Plc : Graphique analyse technique Johnson Controls International Plc | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 23
Dernier Cours de Clôture 54,71 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 70,10 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 28,1%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
George R. Oliver Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Olivier Leonetti Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Diane K. Schwarz Chief Information Officer
Vijay Sankaran Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Neuman Leverett Vice President, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC-32.71%38 060
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.-20.89%47 386
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION-25.83%34 125
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC-30.46%32 857
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB (PUBL)-34.68%18 476
A. O. SMITH CORPORATION-28.69%9 551