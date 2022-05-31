|
Johnson Controls International Plc : Morgan Stanley persiste à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
25 702 M
-
23 838 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
1 650 M
-
1 530 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
7 194 M
-
6 672 M
|PER 2022
|23,1x
|Rendement 2022
|2,38%
|
|Capitalisation
|
38 060 M
38 060 M
35 301 M
|VE / CA 2022
|1,76x
|VE / CA 2023
|1,65x
|Nbr Employés
|101 000
|Flottant
|95,0%
|
Tendances analyse technique JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|23
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|54,71 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|70,10 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|28,1%
