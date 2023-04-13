Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. Johnson Controls International Plc
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    JCI   IE00BY7QL619

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC

(JCI)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  17:10:15 13/04/2023
56.91 USD   -0.81%
17:01Johnson Controls International Plc : Wells Fargo Securities réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
ZM
01:38Johnson Controls International plc nomme Julie Brandt comme nouvelle présidente
CI
07/04Johnson Controls International Plc : Barclays optimiste sur le dossier
ZM
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Johnson Controls International Plc : Wells Fargo Securities réitère son opinion positive sur le titre

13/04/2023 | 17:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Toute l'actualité sur JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC
17:01Johnson Controls International Plc : Wells Fargo Secu..
ZM
01:38Johnson Controls International plc nomme Julie Brandt comme nouvelle présidente
CI
07/04Johnson Controls International Plc : Barclays optimis..
ZM
22/03Johnson Controls International Plc : Barclays reste à..
ZM
20/03USI crée un fonds commun de créances de 53 millions de dollars pour racheter les activi..
MT
17/03JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC : Détachement de d..
FA
14/03Transcript : Johnson Controls International plc Presents at J.P. Morgan 2023 ..
CI
14/03Johnson Controls International Plc : RBC Capital Mark..
ZM
13/03Johnson Controls lance un nouvel outil de gestion et de suivi des émissions
MT
08/03Johnson Controls International plc approuve le versement d'un dividende trimestriel rég..
CI
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2023 26 901 M - 24 501 M
Résultat net 2023 2 051 M - 1 868 M
Dette nette 2023 7 317 M - 6 664 M
PER 2023 18,7x
Rendement 2023 2,55%
Capitalisation 39 423 M 39 423 M 35 907 M
VE / CA 2023 1,74x
VE / CA 2024 1,65x
Nbr Employés 102 000
Flottant 95,7%
Graphique JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC
Durée : Période :
Johnson Controls International Plc : Graphique analyse technique Johnson Controls International Plc | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 21
Dernier Cours de Clôture 57,37 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 72,05 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 25,6%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
George R. Oliver Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Olivier Leonetti Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Diane K. Schwarz Chief Information Officer
Vijay Sankaran Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Neuman Leverett Vice President, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC-11.45%39 423
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.11.29%49 422
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC4.05%40 065
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION6.33%36 621
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB (PUBL)20.19%22 735
WATSCO, INC.25.71%11 389
Zonebourse : Créé par des Investisseurs pour des Investisseurs !
Inscription 100% Gratuite
fermer