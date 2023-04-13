|
Johnson Controls International Plc : Wells Fargo Securities réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
|Toute l'actualité sur JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC
|Recommandations des analystes sur JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC
Données financières
|CA 2023
26 901 M
24 501 M
|Résultat net 2023
2 051 M
1 868 M
|Dette nette 2023
7 317 M
6 664 M
|PER 2023
|18,7x
|Rendement 2023
|2,55%
|Capitalisation
39 423 M
39 423 M
35 907 M
|VE / CA 2023
|1,74x
|VE / CA 2024
|1,65x
|Nbr Employés
|102 000
|Flottant
|95,7%
|Graphique JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|21
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|57,37 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|72,05 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|25,6%
