    JCI   IE00BY7QL619

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC

(JCI)
  Rapport
Johnson Controls International plc : Barclays revoit son opinion à la hausse

26/05/2021 | 14:01
Toute l'actualité sur JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC
14:01JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC  : Barclays revoit son opinion à la hausse
ZM
09/04JOHNSON CONTROLS  : accord pour l'acquisition de Silent-Aire
CF
31/03JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC  : RBC Capital Markets abaisse son opinion à ..
ZM
29/03JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC  : Morgan Stanley relève sa recommandation à ..
ZM
19/03JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC : Détachement de dividende
FA
11/03JOHNSON CONTROLS  : hausse du dividende et rachats d'actions
CF
17/02JOHNSON CONTROLS  : relèvement d'objectifs annuels
CF
2020JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC : Détachement de dividende
FA
2020JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC : Détachement de dividende
FA
2020JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC : Détachement de dividende
FA
Recommandations des analystes sur JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC
Données financières
CA 2021 23 524 M - 19 215 M
Résultat net 2021 1 740 M - 1 421 M
Dette nette 2021 6 276 M - 5 127 M
PER 2021 26,0x
Rendement 2021 1,66%
Capitalisation 46 543 M 46 543 M 38 019 M
VE / CA 2021 2,25x
VE / CA 2022 2,10x
Nbr Employés 97 000
Flottant 99,7%
Graphique JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC
Tendances analyse technique JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 20
Objectif de cours Moyen 68,24 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 64,94 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 23,2%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 5,07%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -23,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
George R. Oliver Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Olivier Leonetti Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Diane K. Schwarz Chief Information Officer
Vijay Sankaran Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Neuman Leverett Vice President, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC39.39%46 543
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.-7.68%56 822
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI-9.77%50 851
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC25.79%43 668
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION18.56%38 862
NIBE INDUSTRIER B37.86%20 696