Johnson Controls International plc : Barclays revoit son opinion à la hausse
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
Données financières
|CA 2021
23 524 M
-
19 215 M
|Résultat net 2021
1 740 M
-
1 421 M
|Dette nette 2021
6 276 M
-
5 127 M
|PER 2021
|26,0x
|Rendement 2021
|1,66%
|Capitalisation
46 543 M
46 543 M
38 019 M
|VE / CA 2021
|2,25x
|VE / CA 2022
|2,10x
|Nbr Employés
|97 000
|Flottant
|99,7%
|Graphique JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|20
|Objectif de cours Moyen
68,24 $
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
64,94 $
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
23,2%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
5,07%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
-23,0%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs