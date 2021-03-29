|
Johnson Controls International plc : Morgan Stanley relève sa recommandation à acheter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
23 247 M
-
19 761 M
|Résultat net 2021
|
1 841 M
-
1 565 M
|Dette nette 2021
|
5 945 M
-
5 053 M
|PER 2021
|24,3x
|Rendement 2021
|1,83%
|
|Capitalisation
|
43 167 M
43 167 M
36 694 M
|VE / CA 2021
|2,11x
|VE / CA 2022
|2,01x
|Nbr Employés
|97 000
|Flottant
|96,0%
|
|Graphique JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|20
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
59,59 $
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
59,99 $
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
21,7%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
-0,67%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-16,7%
