Johnson & Johnson : Morgan Stanley est neutre

Données financières USD EUR CA 2022 96 466 M - 94 875 M Résultat net 2022 22 521 M - 22 149 M Tréso. nette 2022 8 885 M - 8 738 M PER 2022 20,8x Rendement 2022 2,49% Capitalisation 470 Mrd 470 Mrd 462 Mrd VE / CA 2022 4,78x VE / CA 2023 4,49x Nbr Employés 141 700 Flottant 84,2% Graphique JOHNSON & JOHNSON Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Tendances analyse technique JOHNSON & JOHNSON Court Terme Moyen Terme Long Terme Tendances Haussière Neutre Haussière Evolution du Compte de Résultat Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 19 Dernier Cours de Clôture 178,50 $ Objectif de cours Moyen 187,33 $ Ecart / Objectif Moyen 4,95% Révisions de BNA Dirigeants et Administrateurs Joaquin Duato Chief Executive Officer & Director Joseph J. Wolk Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President Matthew Stuckley Senior Financial Analyst-Janssen Commercial Pharm Alex Gorsky Executive Chairman Peter Shen Global Head-Research & Development Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capi. (M$) JOHNSON & JOHNSON 4.23% 469 705 PFIZER, INC. -10.67% 299 734 ELI LILLY AND COMPANY 18.73% 295 207 ROCHE HOLDING AG -14.34% 273 701 ABBVIE INC. 12.26% 268 601 NOVO NORDISK A/S 9.52% 249 343