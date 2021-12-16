Connexion
    DERM   US48115J1097

JOURNEY MEDICAL CORPORATION

(DERM)
  Rapport
Journey Medical Corporation : Roth Capital Partners maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

16/12/2021 | 15:01
Recommandations des analystes sur JOURNEY MEDICAL CORPORATION
Données financières
CA 2021 66,5 M - 58,7 M
Résultat net 2021 -23,3 M - -20,6 M
Dette nette 2021 - - -
PER 2021 -3,36x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 111 M 111 M 98,1 M
Capi. / CA 2021 1,67x
Capi. / CA 2022 1,20x
Nbr Employés 82
Flottant 39,5%
Tendances analyse technique JOURNEY MEDICAL CORPORATION
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Dernier Cours de Cloture 6,75 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 14,00 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 107%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Claude Maraoui President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ernest R. de Paolantonio Chief Financial Officer
Lindsay Allan Rosenwald Executive Chairman
Andrew Zwible Vice President-Operations
Neil Herskowitz Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
JOURNEY MEDICAL CORPORATION0.00%111
JOHNSON & JOHNSON8.20%450 543
PFIZER, INC.59.74%330 037
ROCHE HOLDING AG20.16%326 131
NOVO NORDISK A/S77.43%261 363
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY63.04%249 567