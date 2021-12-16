|
Journey Medical Corporation : Roth Capital Partners maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
66,5 M
-
58,7 M
|Résultat net 2021
|
-23,3 M
-
-20,6 M
|Dette nette 2021
|
-
-
-
|PER 2021
|-3,36x
|Rendement 2021
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
111 M
111 M
98,1 M
|Capi. / CA 2021
|1,67x
|Capi. / CA 2022
|1,20x
|Nbr Employés
|82
|Flottant
|39,5%
|
Tendances analyse technique JOURNEY MEDICAL CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|1
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
6,75 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
14,00 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
107%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs