ETFs positionnés sur JOYY INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
BMO China Equity Index ETF - CAD-0.06%1.27%ChineActions
Deka MSCI China ex A Shares - HKD1.18%0.24%-ChineActions
Xtrackers MSCI China 2C - USD0.56%0.23%ChineActions
Xtrackers MSCI China 1C - USD2.09%0.22%ChineActions
Franklin FTSE China ETF - USD1.88%0.22%-ChineActions
UBS ETF - MSCI China ESG Universal ...-0.15%0.18%-ChineActions
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Globa...-0.28%0.17%MondeActions
Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF - USD1.27%0.09%-NCActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...0.54%0.09%NCActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...0.45%0.09%-NCActions
SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Strategi...1.26%0.01%MondeActions



Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 23
Objectif de cours Moyen 105,63 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 80,91 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 66,9%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 30,5%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -12,2%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
JOYY INC.53.27%6 538
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED49.49%691 746
NETFLIX, INC.49.96%213 994
PROSUS N.V.24.46%154 823
NASPERS LIMITED32.62%80 188
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.23.40%64 321
