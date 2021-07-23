|
JUNGHEINRICH AG : Warburg Research persiste à l'achat
Stefan Augustin de chez Warburg Research conserve son opinion positive sur le titre avec une recommandation d'achat. L'objectif de cours reste fixé à 51 EUR.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Données financières
|CA 2021
4 155 M
4 889 M
-
|Résultat net 2021
230 M
271 M
-
|Tréso. nette 2021
204 M
241 M
-
|PER 2021
|19,5x
|Rendement 2021
|1,41%
|Capitalisation
4 447 M
5 240 M
-
|VE / CA 2021
|1,02x
|VE / CA 2022
|0,96x
|Nbr Employés
|18 103
|Flottant
|46,6%
|Graphique JUNGHEINRICH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique JUNGHEINRICH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Neutre
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|10
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
43,60 €
|Objectif de cours Moyen
44,04 €
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
1,01%
