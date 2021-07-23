Connexion
    JUN3   DE0006219934

JUNGHEINRICH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(JUN3)
  Rapport
JUNGHEINRICH AG : Warburg Research persiste à l'achat

23/07/2021 | 11:36
Stefan Augustin de chez Warburg Research conserve son opinion positive sur le titre avec une recommandation d'achat. L'objectif de cours reste fixé à 51 EUR.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 4 155 M 4 889 M -
Résultat net 2021 230 M 271 M -
Tréso. nette 2021 204 M 241 M -
PER 2021 19,5x
Rendement 2021 1,41%
Capitalisation 4 447 M 5 240 M -
VE / CA 2021 1,02x
VE / CA 2022 0,96x
Nbr Employés 18 103
Flottant 46,6%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Lars Brzoska Chief Executive Officer
Volker Hues Chief Financial Officer
Hans-Georg Frey Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sabine Neuß Head-Technics
Birgit von Garrel Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
JUNGHEINRICH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT19.13%5 216
AB VOLVO (PUBL)6.22%52 019
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.18.81%7 875
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED-27.88%5 926
SINOTRUK JINAN TRUCK CO., LTD.-20.03%3 610
CIMC VEHICLES (GROUP) CO., LTD.-10.68%1 822