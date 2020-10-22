|
JUNGHEINRICH AG : Baader Bank est négatif
22/10/2020 | 08:58
Baader Bank via analyste Peter Rothenaicher reste à vendre. L'objectif de cours continue d'être situé à 24 EUR.
Données financières
|
|CA 2020
|
3 610 M
4 275 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
|
107 M
126 M
-
|Dette nette 2020
|
64,1 M
75,9 M
-
|PER 2020
|33,2x
|Rendement 2020
|0,79%
|
|Capitalisation
|
3 539 M
4 201 M
-
|VE / CA 2020
|1,00x
|VE / CA 2021
|0,90x
|Nbr Employés
|17 986
|Flottant
|46,6%
|
|Graphique JUNGHEINRICH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique JUNGHEINRICH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|14
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
27,85 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
34,70 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
9,51%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
-19,8%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-43,8%