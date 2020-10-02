Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Xetra  >  Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft    JUN3   DE0006219934

JUNGHEINRICH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(JUN3)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 02/10 20:41:11
31.82 EUR   +2.91%
19:09JUNGHEINRICH AG : DZ Bank reste à l'achat
ZD
24/09JUNGHEINRICH AG : Berenberg est neutre sur le titre
ZD
28/08JUNGHEINRICH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Détachement de dividende final
FA
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses ZonebourseRecommandations des analystes

JUNGHEINRICH AG : DZ Bank reste à l'achat

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
02/10/2020 | 19:09
Alexander Hauenstein de chez DZ Bank conserve son opinion positive sur le titre avec une recommandation d'achat.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur JUNGHEINRICH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
19:09JUNGHEINRICH AG : DZ Bank reste à l'achat
ZD
24/09JUNGHEINRICH AG : Berenberg est neutre sur le titre
ZD
28/08JUNGHEINRICH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Détachement de dividende final
FA
12/08JUNGHEINRICH AG : Warburg Research favorable sur le dossier
ZD
12/08JUNGHEINRICH AG : Hauck & Aufhauser persiste à l'achat
ZD
12/08JUNGHEINRICH AG : Berenberg conserve son opinion neutre
ZD
11/08JUNGHEINRICH AG : Baader Bank conserve son opinion négative
ZD
05/08AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Adecco, Air Liquide, Capgemini, Danone, Groupe Seb, I..
05/08L'Or et le Nasdaq cohabitent en haut de l'affiche
03/08JUNGHEINRICH AG : Baader Bank est négatif
ZD
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur JUNGHEINRICH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2020 3 578 M 4 192 M -
Résultat net 2020 103 M 121 M -
Dette nette 2020 61,9 M 72,5 M -
PER 2020 30,4x
Rendement 2020 0,88%
Capitalisation 3 154 M 3 704 M -
VE / CA 2020 0,90x
VE / CA 2021 0,80x
Nbr Employés 17 986
Flottant 46,6%
Graphique JUNGHEINRICH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Durée : Période :
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft : Graphique analyse technique Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique JUNGHEINRICH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 14
Objectif de cours Moyen 26,39 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 30,92 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 13,2%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -14,6%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -45,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Hans-Georg Frey Chairman-Supervisory Board & CEO
Volker Hues Chief Financial Officer
Lars Brzoska Head-Technology
Birgit von Garrel Member-Supervisory Board
Wolff Lange Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
JUNGHEINRICH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT43.81%3 704
AB VOLVO11.41%39 844
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED19.49%7 075
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.1.46%6 403
CNHTC JINAN TRUCK CO., LTD.46.40%3 255
ANHUI HELI CO., LTD.37.72%1 461
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group