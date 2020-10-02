|
JUNGHEINRICH AG : DZ Bank reste à l'achat
02/10/2020 | 19:09
Alexander Hauenstein de chez DZ Bank conserve son opinion positive sur le titre avec une recommandation d'achat.
Données financières
|
|CA 2020
|
3 578 M
4 192 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
|
103 M
121 M
-
|Dette nette 2020
|
61,9 M
72,5 M
-
|PER 2020
|30,4x
|Rendement 2020
|0,88%
|
|Capitalisation
|
3 154 M
3 704 M
-
|VE / CA 2020
|0,90x
|VE / CA 2021
|0,80x
|Nbr Employés
|17 986
|Flottant
|46,6%
|
|Graphique JUNGHEINRICH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique JUNGHEINRICH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|14
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
26,39 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
30,92 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
13,2%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
-14,6%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-45,0%