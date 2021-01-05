|
JUNGHEINRICH AG : DZ Bank toujours à l'achat
L'analyste Alexander Hauenstein du bureau de recherche DZ Bank considère le titre attrayant et le recommande à l'achat.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
