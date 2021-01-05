Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Xetra  >  Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft    JUN3   DE0006219934

JUNGHEINRICH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(JUN3)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 05/01 11:48:36
38.62 EUR   +0.36%
10:47JUNGHEINRICH AG : DZ Bank toujours à l'achat
ZD
04/01Quels ETF choisir pour investir dans les valeurs moyennes ?
2020JUNGHEINRICH AG : Berenberg toujours neutre sur le dossier
ZD
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses ZonebourseRecommandations des analystes

JUNGHEINRICH AG : DZ Bank toujours à l'achat

05/01/2021 | 10:47
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
L'analyste Alexander Hauenstein du bureau de recherche DZ Bank considère le titre attrayant et le recommande à l'achat.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur JUNGHEINRICH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
10:47JUNGHEINRICH AG : DZ Bank toujours à l'achat
ZD
04/01Quels ETF choisir pour investir dans les valeurs moyennes ?
2020JUNGHEINRICH AG : Berenberg toujours neutre sur le dossier
ZD
2020JUNGHEINRICH AG : Morgan Stanley confirme sa recommandation neutre
ZD
2020JUNGHEINRICH AG : Berenberg neutre sur le dossier
ZD
2020JUNGHEINRICH AG : NorldLB maintient son opinion vendeuse
ZD
2020JUNGHEINRICH AG : Kepler Cheuvreux neutre sur le dossier
ZD
2020JUNGHEINRICH AG : Warburg Research moins optimiste
ZD
2020JUNGHEINRICH AG : Baader Bank reste à l'achat
ZD
2020JUNGHEINRICH AG : Hauck & Aufhauser est neutre sur le titre
ZD
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur JUNGHEINRICH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2020 3 675 M 4 510 M -
Résultat net 2020 140 M 172 M -
Tréso. nette 2020 88,8 M 109 M -
PER 2020 27,7x
Rendement 2020 0,92%
Capitalisation 3 925 M 4 816 M -
VE / CA 2020 1,04x
VE / CA 2021 0,96x
Nbr Employés 17 986
Flottant 46,6%
Graphique JUNGHEINRICH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Durée : Période :
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft : Graphique analyse technique Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique JUNGHEINRICH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 13
Objectif de cours Moyen 34,06 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 38,48 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 9,15%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -11,5%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -40,2%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Hans-Georg Frey Chairman-Supervisory Board & CEO
Volker Hues Chief Financial Officer
Lars Brzoska Head-Technology
Birgit von Garrel Member-Supervisory Board
Wolff Lange Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
JUNGHEINRICH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT5.14%4 816
AB VOLVO0.00%48 851
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED19.13%6 901
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.-1.83%6 741
CNHTC JINAN TRUCK CO., LTD.39.82%3 311
ANHUI HELI CO., LTD.45.94%1 668
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ