Jupiter Wagons : Newspaper Advertisements

(formerly known as Commercial Engineers & Body Builders Co Limited) (CIN No - L28100MP1979PLC049375) Date - 15.06.2022 To, The Secretary, The Secretary Bombay Stock Exchange Limited, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd 25th Floor, P J Towers, Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No C/1 G Block, Dalal Street, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East) MUMBAI - 400 001 Mumbai 400051 Fax No.022 2272 2061/022 2272 Fax No. 022-2659 8237/38, 66418124/25/26 2041

Sub: - Copy of Newspaper Publication of Financials for the Quarter / Year ended 31.03.2022

Ref: - Scrip Code 533272 NSE: - CEBBCO

Dear Sir / Madam,

Extract of the Audited Standalone / Consolidated financial Results for the Quarter / Year ended 31st March 2022 was published in Raj Express and Financial Express Newspaper edition dated 01st June 2022. The standalone and consolidated financial results were approved by the Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held on 30th May 2022 and were published within the due time period.

Please find enclosed herewith a copy of the paper cutting of the same.

Delay in submission of the copy of the Newspaper publication was purely unintentional and was without any ulterior motive or mala fide intentions. We deeply regret and sincerely apologize for the said delay.

This for your intimation and record

For Jupiter Wagons Limited

Deepesh Kedia

Company Secretary

Encl as above

Regd Office : 48, Vandana Vihar, Narmada Road, Gorakhpur, Jabalpur (M.P.) - 482001

Email Id - cs@cebbco.com, Website - www.cebbco.com, Tel - 0761-2661336

Factory (Unit I) : 21,22,33,34, Industrial Area Richhai, Jabalpur - 482010 M.P.,

Factory (Unit II) : NH12-A, Village Udaipura, Teh. Niwas, Distt. Mandla - 481661 M.P.,

Factory (Unit III) : Plot No. 690 to 693 & 751 to 756, Sector III, Industrial Area, Pithampur, Distt. Dhar,

Factory (Unit V) : Plot No. 742, Asangi Phase Area, Saraikela, Jharkhand - 932109,

Factory (Unit VI) : 118, Village Imlai, Near Deori Railway Station, P.O. Panagar, Jabalpur - 483220

Kolkata Office : 4/2, Middleton Street, Second Floor, Kolkata (W.B.) 700071 IN