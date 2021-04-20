|
K+S : Baader Bank à l'achat
Baader Bank est positif et recommande le titre à l'achat. L'objectif de cours n'est pas modifié à 11 EUR.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Données financières
|CA 2021
2 655 M
3 200 M
-
|Résultat net 2021
46,7 M
56,3 M
-
|Dette nette 2021
1 281 M
1 545 M
-
|PER 2021
|15,2x
|Rendement 2021
|0,91%
|Capitalisation
1 608 M
1 934 M
-
|VE / CA 2021
|1,09x
|VE / CA 2022
|1,14x
|Nbr Employés
|14 732
|Flottant
|100%
|Graphique K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|18
|Objectif de cours Moyen
8,87 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
8,40 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
48,8%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
5,56%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
-52,4%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs