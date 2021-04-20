Connexion
K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

8.664 EUR   +3.14%
K+S : Baader Bank à l'achat

20/04/2021 | 08:10
Baader Bank est positif et recommande le titre à l'achat. L'objectif de cours n'est pas modifié à 11 EUR.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 2 655 M 3 200 M -
Résultat net 2021 46,7 M 56,3 M -
Dette nette 2021 1 281 M 1 545 M -
PER 2021 15,2x
Rendement 2021 0,91%
Capitalisation 1 608 M 1 934 M -
VE / CA 2021 1,09x
VE / CA 2022 1,14x
Nbr Employés 14 732
Flottant 100%
Tendances analyse technique K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 18
Objectif de cours Moyen 8,87 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 8,40 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 48,8%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 5,56%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -52,4%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Burkhard Lohr Chairman-Executive Board
Thorsten Boeckers Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Kreimeyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Holger Riemensperger Chief Operating Officer
Philip Freiherr von dem Bussche Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT7.86%1 934
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.13.38%14 650
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY19.63%12 994
ICL GROUP LTD28.36%8 275
PHOSAGRO42.55%7 581
UPL LIMITED28.15%6 099
