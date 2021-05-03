Connexion
    SDF   DE000KSAG888

K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(SDF)
  Rapport
03/05 11:35:38
9.334 EUR   +1.17%
10:55K+S  : Baader Bank maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZD
26/04K+S  : Warburg Research conserve son opinion neutre
ZD
20/04K+S  : Baader Bank maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZD
K+S : Baader Bank maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

03/05/2021 | 10:55
L'analyste Markus Mayer du bureau de recherche Baader Bank considère le titre attrayant et le recommande à l'achat. L'objectif de cours reste fixé à 11 EUR.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 2 707 M 3 258 M -
Résultat net 2021 140 M 168 M -
Dette nette 2021 1 181 M 1 422 M -
PER 2021 13,1x
Rendement 2021 0,67%
Capitalisation 1 766 M 2 124 M -
VE / CA 2021 1,09x
VE / CA 2022 1,13x
Nbr Employés 14 732
Flottant 100%
Tendances analyse technique K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 17
Objectif de cours Moyen 8,87 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 9,23 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 35,5%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -3,85%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -56,6%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Burkhard Lohr Chairman-Executive Board
Thorsten Boeckers Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Kreimeyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Holger Riemensperger Chief Operating Officer
Philip Freiherr von dem Bussche Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT18.46%2 124
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.7.44%13 881
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY16.08%12 876
ICL GROUP LTD31.48%8 510
PHOSAGRO39.39%7 524
UPL LIMITED30.39%6 278
