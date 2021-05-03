|
K+S : Baader Bank maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
L'analyste Markus Mayer du bureau de recherche Baader Bank considère le titre attrayant et le recommande à l'achat. L'objectif de cours reste fixé à 11 EUR.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Toute l'actualité sur K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Recommandations des analystes sur K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|CA 2021
|
2 707 M
3 258 M
-
|Résultat net 2021
|
140 M
168 M
-
|Dette nette 2021
|
1 181 M
1 422 M
-
|PER 2021
|13,1x
|Rendement 2021
|0,67%
|Capitalisation
|
1 766 M
2 124 M
-
|VE / CA 2021
|1,09x
|VE / CA 2022
|1,13x
|Nbr Employés
|14 732
|Flottant
|100%
Graphique K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Tendances analyse technique K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|17
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
8,87 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
9,23 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
35,5%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
-3,85%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-56,6%
