|
K+S : DZ Bank toujours neutre sur le dossier
Initialement neutre sur le dossier, Axel Herlinghaus de chez DZ Bank maintient sa recommandation.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
|
|Toute l'actualité sur K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
2 744 M
3 322 M
-
|Résultat net 2021
|
348 M
421 M
-
|Dette nette 2021
|
1 299 M
1 573 M
-
|PER 2021
|5,67x
|Rendement 2021
|0,65%
|
|Capitalisation
|
1 932 M
2 333 M
-
|VE / CA 2021
|1,18x
|VE / CA 2022
|1,21x
|Nbr Employés
|10 896
|Flottant
|100%
|
|Graphique K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|18
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
9,69 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
10,10 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
23,8%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
-4,03%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-42,5%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs