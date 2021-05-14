Connexion
    SDF   DE000KSAG888

K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(SDF)
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 14/05 14:24:48
9.932 EUR   -1.61%
K+S : DZ Bank toujours neutre sur le dossier

14/05/2021 | 13:43
Initialement neutre sur le dossier, Axel Herlinghaus de chez DZ Bank maintient sa recommandation.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Recommandations des analystes sur K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Données financières
CA 2021 2 744 M 3 322 M -
Résultat net 2021 348 M 421 M -
Dette nette 2021 1 299 M 1 573 M -
PER 2021 5,67x
Rendement 2021 0,65%
Capitalisation 1 932 M 2 333 M -
VE / CA 2021 1,18x
VE / CA 2022 1,21x
Nbr Employés 10 896
Flottant 100%
Graphique K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
K+S Aktiengesellschaft : Graphique analyse technique K+S Aktiengesellschaft | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 18
Objectif de cours Moyen 9,69 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 10,10 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 23,8%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -4,03%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -42,5%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Burkhard Lohr Chairman-Executive Board
Thorsten Boeckers Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Kreimeyer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Holger Riemensperger Chief Operating Officer
Philip Freiherr von dem Bussche Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT29.62%2 333
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.4.03%13 441
THE SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO COMPANY14.66%12 723
ICL GROUP LTD35.39%8 655
PHOSAGRO38.46%7 590
UPL LIMITED48.27%7 190