K12 INC.

(LRN)
ETFs positionnés sur K12 INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA S...4.53%0.18%Etats UnisActions
JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Sm...4.65%0.07%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD6.44%0.06%Etats UnisActions



Graphique K12 INC.
K12 Inc. : Graphique analyse technique K12 Inc. | Zone bourse
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Objectif de cours Moyen 55,00 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 29,04 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 107%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 89,4%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 55,0%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
K12 INC.42.70%1 153
TAL EDUCATION GROUP59.61%46 184
GSX TECHEDU INC.333.71%22 595
KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED77.69%4 002
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED42.55%3 973
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.-11.92%3 953
