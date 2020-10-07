ETFs positionnés sur K12 INC. ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA S... 4.53% 0.18% Etats Unis Actions JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Sm... 4.65% 0.07% Etats Unis Actions Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD 6.44% 0.06% Etats Unis Actions





Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACHETER Nombre d'Analystes 4 Objectif de cours Moyen 55,00 $ Dernier Cours de Cloture 29,04 $ Ecart / Objectif Haut 107% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 89,4% Ecart / Objectif Bas 55,0% Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) K12 INC. 42.70% 1 153 TAL EDUCATION GROUP 59.61% 46 184 GSX TECHEDU INC. 333.71% 22 595 KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED 77.69% 4 002 CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 42.55% 3 973 GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC. -11.92% 3 953