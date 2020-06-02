Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.    KNDI

KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.

(KNDI)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé BATS EXCHANGE - 02/12 21:56:15
8.3750 USD   -2.28%
02/06KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. : publication des résultats trimestriels
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
 
Recommandation moyenne -
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Objectif de cours Moyen 12,00 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 8,57 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 40,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 40,0%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 40,0%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.81.18%620
TESLA, INC.598.92%554 294
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-8.23%188 012
VOLKSWAGEN AG-16.39%94 002
DAIMLER AG16.55%74 203
BYD COMPANY LIMITED344.79%70 925
