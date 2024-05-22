Kane Biotech Inc. est une société de biotechnologie basée au Canada. La société est engagée dans la recherche, le développement et la commercialisation de technologies et de produits qui préviennent et éliminent les biofilms microbiens. Son portefeuille de biotechnologies et de produits comprend StrixNB, DispersinB, Aledex, bluestem, bluestem, silkstem, goldstem, coactiv+, coactiv+, DermaKB et DermaKB Biofilm. Sa division Wound Care & Surgical se concentre sur le développement du produit DispersinB pour des applications dans le traitement des plaies chroniques. Sa gamme de produits bluestem comprend des additifs pour l'eau, des produits à mâcher, des sprays et des lingettes dentaires. Ses autres produits en phase de développement comprennent Coactiv+, un rinçage antimicrobien pour les plaies aiguës et chroniques, Coactiv+, un hydrogel chirurgical antimicrobien pour les plaies chirurgicales et aiguës, et DispersinB Gel pour l'infection des prothèses articulaires. Elle propose également un détoxifiant pour le cuir chevelu, un shampoing et des barres de shampoing. Ses principaux marchés pour ses technologies sont la santé animale et la santé humaine.

Secteur Recherche biotechnologique et médicale