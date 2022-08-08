|
Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. : Wedbush maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
|CA 2022
1,38 M
1,35 M
|Résultat net 2022
-246 M
-242 M
|Tréso. nette 2022
257 M
253 M
|PER 2022
|-17,3x
|Rendement 2022
|Capitalisation
|
4 194 M
4 194 M
4 130 M
|VE / CA 2022
|2 864x
|VE / CA 2023
|297x
|Nbr Employés
|118
|Flottant
|92,9%
Tendances analyse technique KARUNA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|17
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|140,36 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|178,42 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|27,1%
