Connexion
Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe

Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    KRTX   US48576A1007

KARUNA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(KRTX)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  19:10 08/08/2022
229.41 USD   +63.44%
19:01KARUNA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Wedbush maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
17:46Le candidat-médicament pour la schizophrénie de Karuna Therapeutics atteint ses objectifs, mais la perte du deuxième trimestre s'accroît ; les actions s'envolent.
MT
14:34Karuna, une entreprise à participation minoritaire de PureTech, atteint les objectifs primaires et secondaires d'un essai de traitement de la schizophrénie ; les actions font un bond de 9 %.
MT
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. : Wedbush maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

08/08/2022 | 19:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur KARUNA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
19:01KARUNA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Wedbush maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
17:46Le candidat-médicament pour la schizophrénie de Karuna Therapeutics atteint ses objecti..
MT
14:34Karuna, une entreprise à participation minoritaire de PureTech, atteint les objectifs p..
MT
12:57La perte nette de Karuna Therapeutics se creuse au deuxième trimestre ; le candidat thé..
MT
14/07KARUNA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : SVB Securities LLC toujours positif
ZM
08/07KARUNA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Goldman Sachs reste à l'achat
ZM
01/07ACHAT D'INITIÉS : Karuna Therapeutics
MT
28/06KARUNA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : JMP Securities favorable sur le dossier
ZM
24/05KARUNA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Goldman Sachs maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
05/05KARUNA THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Wedbush réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
ZM
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur KARUNA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 1,38 M - 1,35 M
Résultat net 2022 -246 M - -242 M
Tréso. nette 2022 257 M - 253 M
PER 2022 -17,3x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 4 194 M 4 194 M 4 130 M
VE / CA 2022 2 864x
VE / CA 2023 297x
Nbr Employés 118
Flottant 92,9%
Graphique KARUNA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Durée : Période :
Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique KARUNA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 17
Dernier Cours de Clôture 140,36 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 178,42 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 27,1%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Steven Marc Paul Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Troy A. Ignelzi Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Stephen Brannan Chief Medical Officer
Inder Kaul Vice President-Clinical Development
Ronald Marcus Senior Vice President-Medical
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
KARUNA THERAPEUTICS, INC.7.15%4 194
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-15.87%76 626
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS31.16%73 868
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-2.84%65 600
BIONTECH SE-28.97%44 499
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-19.26%41 093