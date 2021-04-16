Connexion
Kaufman & Broad SA

KAUFMAN & BROAD SA

(KOF)
  Rapport
ActualitésAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensus 
Actualités

Kaufman & Broad : AG 2021 - KBSA _ Fiche de présentation Monsieur Michel Giannuzzi

16/04/2021 | 10:24
Michel Giannuzzi

Président-Directeur Général

Michel Giannuzzi est Président-Directeur Général de Verallia depuis septembre 2017. Grâce au développement et au déploiement d'une stratégie fructueuse de création de valeur, il a mené avec succès l'introduction en bourse de Verallia sur le marché d'Euronext Paris en octobre 2019.

Auparavant, il a exercé les fonctions de Président du Directoire de Tarkett, un leader mondial des solutions innovantes de revêtements de sol et de surfaces sportives, de 2007

  • 2017. Au cours de son mandat, il a mené une stratégie de croissance rentable et durable, amenant à l'introduction en bourse de Tarkett sur le marché d'Euronext Paris en 2013.
    Précédemment, Michel Giannuzzi a occupé plusieurs postes de direction générale au sein des groupes Michelin et Valeo. Il est diplômé de l'Ecole Polytechnique et de Harvard
    Business School.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Michel Giannuzzi has been Verallia's CEO since September 2017. Thanks to the development and implementation of a fruitful value creation strategy, he successfully led Verallia's initial public offering on the Euronext Paris regulated market in October 2019.

Before joining Verallia, he served as Chairman of the Management Board of Tarkett, world leader in innovative solutions for floor coverings and sports surfaces, from 2007 to 2017. During his mandate, he implemented a profitable and sustainable growth strategy, leading to Tarkett' initial public offering on the Euronext Paris regulated market in 2013. Prior to that, Michel Giannuzzi held a series of executive positions within the Michelin Group and the Valeo Group. He is a graduate of the École Polytechnique and Harvard Business School.

Disclaimer

Kaufman et Broad SA published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 08:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
loader
Données financières
CA 2021 1 585 M 1 897 M -
Résultat net 2021 74,0 M 88,5 M -
Tréso. nette 2021 44,8 M 53,6 M -
PER 2021 12,2x
Rendement 2021 5,78%
Capitalisation 870 M 1 041 M -
VE / CA 2021 0,52x
VE / CA 2022 0,49x
Nbr Employés 778
Flottant 60,1%
Graphique KAUFMAN & BROAD SA
Durée : Période :
Kaufman & Broad SA : Graphique analyse technique Kaufman & Broad SA | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique KAUFMAN & BROAD SA
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 7
Objectif de cours Moyen 46,64 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 41,45 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 42,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 12,5%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 2,53%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Nordine Hachemi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bruno Coche Chief Financial Officer
Sylvie Charles Independent Director
Caroline Puechoultres Independent Director
Lucile Ribot Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
KAUFMAN & BROAD SA13.25%1 041
HASEKO CORPORATION34.32%4 041
GLENVEAGH PROPERTIES PLC5.45%949
CURY CONSTRUTORA E INCORPORADORA S.A.-2.88%525
ATAL S.A.40.31%464
WäSTBYGG GRUPPEN AB (PUBL)5.64%398
