Kaufman & Broad : AG 2021 - KBSA _ Fiche de présentation Monsieur Michel Giannuzzi

Michel Giannuzzi

Président-Directeur Général

Michel Giannuzzi est Président-Directeur Général de Verallia depuis septembre 2017. Grâce au développement et au déploiement d'une stratégie fructueuse de création de valeur, il a mené avec succès l'introduction en bourse de Verallia sur le marché d'Euronext Paris en octobre 2019.

Auparavant, il a exercé les fonctions de Président du Directoire de Tarkett, un leader mondial des solutions innovantes de revêtements de sol et de surfaces sportives, de 2007

2017. Au cours de son mandat, il a mené une stratégie de croissance rentable et durable, amenant à l'introduction en bourse de Tarkett sur le marché d'Euronext Paris en 2013.

Précédemment, Michel Giannuzzi a occupé plusieurs postes de direction générale au sein des groupes Michelin et Valeo. Il est diplômé de l'Ecole Polytechnique et de Harvard

Business School.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Michel Giannuzzi has been Verallia's CEO since September 2017. Thanks to the development and implementation of a fruitful value creation strategy, he successfully led Verallia's initial public offering on the Euronext Paris regulated market in October 2019.

Before joining Verallia, he served as Chairman of the Management Board of Tarkett, world leader in innovative solutions for floor coverings and sports surfaces, from 2007 to 2017. During his mandate, he implemented a profitable and sustainable growth strategy, leading to Tarkett' initial public offering on the Euronext Paris regulated market in 2013. Prior to that, Michel Giannuzzi held a series of executive positions within the Michelin Group and the Valeo Group. He is a graduate of the École Polytechnique and Harvard Business School.