    KBH

KB HOME

(KBH)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nyse - 20/04 22:10:00
46.85 USD   -4.66%
16/04KB HOME  : Wells Fargo Securities toujours à l'achat
ZM
30/03Trois valeurs dans la construction
16/03KB HOME  : Wolfe Research optimiste sur le dossier
ZM
ETFs positionnés sur KB HOMEETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF - USD0.73%0.25%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 400 US Mid Cap - USD2.22%0.18%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF - USD1.12%0.17%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD-1.25%0.14%Etats UnisActions
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 Dist - USD1.50%0.01%Etats UnisActions



Décryptage
Trois valeurs dans la construction
Graphique KB HOME
Durée : Période :
KB Home : Graphique analyse technique KB Home | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 15
Objectif de cours Moyen 54,27 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 49,14 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 28,2%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 10,4%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -6,39%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
KB HOME46.60%4 522
D.R. HORTON, INC.39.83%34 814
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.9.93%14 684
PERSIMMON PLC15.11%14 212
PULTEGROUP, INC.24.56%14 205
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC16.12%11 068
