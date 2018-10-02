Connexion
KE Holdings Inc.

KE HOLDINGS INC.

(BEKE)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur KE HOLDINGS INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Franklin FTSE China ETF - USD2.43%0.27%-ChineActions
Deka MSCI China ex A Shares - HKD2.62%0.24%-ChineActions
Xtrackers MSCI China 1C - USD1.81%0.23%ChineActions
Xtrackers MSCI China 2C - USD5.35%0.23%ChineActions
Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF - USD1.87%0.12%-NCActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...1.72%0.09%NCActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...1.49%0.09%-NCActions



Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Objectif de cours Moyen 471,37 CNY
Dernier Cours de Cloture 64,29 CNY
Ecart / Objectif Haut 809%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 633%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 514%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
KE HOLDINGS INC.8.34%78 589
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.42.38%45 923
CBRE GROUP, INC.11.16%22 850
EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.131.02%10 200
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED4.37%7 768
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION9.21%6 516
