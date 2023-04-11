|
Kellogg Company : Morgan Stanley maintient sa recommandation neutre
Données financières
|CA 2023
16 018 M
14 769 M
|Résultat net 2023
1 366 M
1 260 M
|Dette nette 2023
5 835 M
5 379 M
|PER 2023
|17,0x
|Rendement 2023
|3,52%
|Capitalisation
23 226 M
21 414 M
|VE / CA 2023
|1,81x
|VE / CA 2024
|1,76x
|Nbr Employés
|30 000
|Flottant
|75,1%
|Graphique KELLOGG COMPANY
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique KELLOGG COMPANY
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|20
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|67,78 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|72,58 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|7,08%
