    K   US4878361082

KELLOGG COMPANY

(K)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  16:23:28 11/04/2023
68.05 USD   +0.39%
16:01Kellogg Company : Morgan Stanley maintient sa recommandation neutre
ZM
20/03Kellogg Company : Deutsche Bank Securities est neutre
ZM
15/03Kellogg nomme Kellanova, entreprise mondiale de snacks, et WK Kellogg, entreprise nord-américaine de céréales
MT
ActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
Toute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Kellogg Company : Morgan Stanley maintient sa recommandation neutre

11/04/2023 | 16:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Données financières
CA 2023 16 018 M - 14 769 M
Résultat net 2023 1 366 M - 1 260 M
Dette nette 2023 5 835 M - 5 379 M
PER 2023 17,0x
Rendement 2023 3,52%
Capitalisation 23 226 M 23 226 M 21 414 M
VE / CA 2023 1,81x
VE / CA 2024 1,76x
Nbr Employés 30 000
Flottant 75,1%
Graphique KELLOGG COMPANY
Durée : Période :
Kellogg Company : Graphique analyse technique Kellogg Company | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique KELLOGG COMPANY
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 20
Dernier Cours de Clôture 67,78 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 72,58 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 7,08%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Steven A. Cahillane Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Amit Banati Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Lesley Salmon Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Nigel P. Hughes SVP-Research & Development & Innovation
Donald R. Knauss Lead Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
KELLOGG COMPANY-4.86%23 226
NESTLÉ S.A.6.14%333 148
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.5.82%96 143
THE HERSHEY COMPANY12.22%52 865
GENERAL MILLS, INC.2.98%50 718
KRAFT HEINZ-3.95%47 976
