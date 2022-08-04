Connexion
    A7RU   SG1U48933923

KEPPEL INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST

(A7RU)
Temps Différé Singapore Stock Exchange  -  08:26 04/08/2022
0.5700 SGD   +0.88%
08:01KEPPEL INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST : DBS Bank maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
03/08KEPPEL INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST : Détachement de dividende intermédiaire
FA
28/07Keppel Infrastructure réalise des bénéfices au premier semestre et déclare une distribution plus élevée.
MT
Keppel Infrastructure Trust : DBS Bank maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

04/08/2022 | 08:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 1 730 M 1 251 M 1 234 M
Résultat net 2022 89,3 M 64,6 M 63,7 M
Dette nette 2022 1 491 M 1 079 M 1 064 M
PER 2022 28,3x
Rendement 2022 6,92%
Capitalisation 2 820 M 2 040 M 2 013 M
VE / CA 2022 2,49x
VE / CA 2023 2,45x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 99,6%
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Dernier Cours de Clôture 0,57 SGD
Objectif de cours Moyen 0,63 SGD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 10,6%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Jopy Chiang Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Poh Ng Chief Financial Officer
Hock Huat Ee Non-Executive Chairman
Kah Chong Yeo Independent Non-Executive Director
Shen Yi Thio Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
KEPPEL INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST7.34%2 040
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-13.65%53 451
BASF SE-28.99%40 089
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-28.01%29 338
FMC CORPORATION-0.77%13 538
SASOL LIMITED29.73%12 583