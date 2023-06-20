Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Singapour
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Keppel Infrastructure Trust
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    A7RU   SG1U48933923

KEPPEL INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST

(A7RU)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Singapore Stock Exchange  -  11:04:47 20/06/2023
0.5000 SGD   +2.04%
18:21Keppel Infrastructure Trust : OCBC maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
31/05Keppel Infrastructure Trust annonce la cessation des fonctions de Kunnasagaran Chinniah en tant qu'administrateur non exécutif et indépendant
CI
18/05Les actions de Singapour reviennent dans le vert ; Hyphens Pharma augmente de 5% grâce à un accord pour développer un médicament de sédation à Singapour
MT
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Keppel Infrastructure Trust : OCBC maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

20/06/2023 | 18:21
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cet article est réservé aux membres

Déjà membre ?

Se connecter

Pas encore membre ?

Inscription Gratuite

© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Toute l'actualité sur KEPPEL INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST
18:21Keppel Infrastructure Trust : OCBC maintient sa recommandati..
ZM
31/05Keppel Infrastructure Trust annonce la cessation des fonctions de Kunnasagaran Chinniah..
CI
18/05Les actions de Singapour reviennent dans le vert ; Hyphens Pharma augmente de 5% grâce ..
MT
18/05Keppel Infrastructure Trust propose près de 250 millions d'unités dans le cadre d'un pl..
MT
12/05Keppel et Keppel Infrastructure Trust acquièrent conjointement une participation minori..
MT
28/04Keppel Infrastructure Trust annonce des changements au sein de son conseil d'administra..
CI
27/04Keppel Infrastructure Trust émet 383,6 millions d'unités dans le cadre d'un placement p..
MT
25/04KEPPEL INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST : RIGHTS ISSUE: 5 new shares @ 0..
FA
25/04KEPPEL INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST : Détachement de dividende inter..
FA
25/04KEPPEL INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST : Détachement de dividende inter..
FA
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur KEPPEL INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2023 2 080 M 1 552 M 1 420 M
Résultat net 2023 81,9 M 61,1 M 55,9 M
Dette nette 2023 2 462 M 1 837 M 1 681 M
PER 2023 30,5x
Rendement 2023 7,80%
Capitalisation 2 813 M 2 098 M 1 921 M
VE / CA 2023 2,54x
Capi. / CA 2024 1,34x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 88,8%
Graphique KEPPEL INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST
Durée : Période :
Keppel Infrastructure Trust : Graphique analyse technique Keppel Infrastructure Trust | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique KEPPEL INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Dernier Cours de Clôture 0,50 SGD
Objectif de cours Moyen 0,62 SGD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 24,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Jopy Chiang Chief Executive Officer
Tiang Poh Ng Chief Financial Officer
Hock Huat Ee Non-Executive Chairman
Kah Chong Yeo Independent Non-Executive Director
Chinniah Kunnasagaran Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
KEPPEL INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST-9.26%2 057
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD47.95%68 287
BASF SE-5.01%43 037
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.1.14%31 860
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED4.83%16 589
BRENNTAG SE20.80%12 144
Zonebourse : Créé par des Investisseurs pour des Investisseurs !
Inscription 100% Gratuite
fermer