Keppel Infrastructure Trust : OCBC maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Données financières
|CA 2023
2 080 M
1 552 M
1 420 M
|Résultat net 2023
81,9 M
61,1 M
55,9 M
|Dette nette 2023
2 462 M
1 837 M
1 681 M
|PER 2023
|30,5x
|Rendement 2023
|7,80%
|Capitalisation
|
2 813 M
2 098 M
1 921 M
|VE / CA 2023
|2,54x
|Capi. / CA 2024
|1,34x
|Nbr Employés
|-
|Flottant
|88,8%
|Graphique KEPPEL INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique KEPPEL INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|1
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|0,50 SGD
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|0,62 SGD
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|24,0%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs