Keppel Infrastructure Trust est un fonds d'investissement diversifié. La société offre la possibilité d'investir dans un portefeuille diversifié d'actifs d'infrastructure de base situés dans des juridictions dotées d'un cadre juridique favorable à l'investissement dans l'infrastructure. Ses segments comprennent la transition énergétique, les services environnementaux, la distribution et le stockage, et l'entreprise. Le segment Transition énergétique est engagé dans la production et la vente au détail de gaz de ville et de gaz naturel à Singapour, dans des accords de péage pour la centrale électrique de Singapour, dans la location de gazoducs et dans la vente d'électricité produite par des turbines éoliennes. Le segment des services environnementaux comprend les concessions relatives à l'usine de dessalement, à l'usine de traitement de l'eau, aux usines de recyclage et de valorisation énergétique des déchets à Singapour et en Corée du Sud. Son segment Distribution & Stockage est engagé dans la fourniture et la distribution de produits chimiques pour le traitement de l'eau, de produits chimiques industriels et de spécialité, et dans le stockage de produits pétroliers.

Secteur Chimie diversifiée