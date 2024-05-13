Action A7RU KEPPEL INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST
Keppel Infrastructure Trust

Actions

A7RU

SG1U48933923

Chimie diversifiée

Temps Différé Singapore S.E.
Autres places de cotation
 10:06:18 13/05/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
0,455 SGD -1,09 % Graphique intraday de Keppel Infrastructure Trust -2,15 % -9,00 %
10:04 KEPPEL INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST : OCBC maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
Dernières actualités sur Keppel Infrastructure Trust

KEPPEL INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST : OCBC maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
Les actions de Singapour en hausse grâce à des indices mondiaux positifs ; Pollux Properties fait un bond de 12%. MT
L'unité de Keppel et Keppel Infrastructure Trust proposent de prolonger l'accord de péage de capacité pour l'usine de turbines à gaz MT
Les actions singapouriennes s'envolent de plus de 1% ; les actions d'OKP augmentent de 2% suite à l'attribution d'un contrat MT
Keppel Infra Trust obtient l'autorisation de coter de nouvelles parts MT
Les actions singapouriennes chutent lundi ; les actions de Sarine Technologies baissent de 4%. MT
Keppel Infrastructure Trust achève la deuxième phase de l'achat d'actifs allemands MT
Les actions de Singapour chutent ; les actions de CapitaLand India Trust grimpent de 1% grâce à l'acquisition d'installations industrielles en Inde MT
Keppel Infrastructure acquiert une participation majoritaire dans Ventura (Australie) RE
Le DPU de Keppel Infrastructure Trust bondit de 62% en 2023 MT
Transcript : Keppel Infrastructure Trust, 2023 Earnings Call, Jan 31, 2024
Keppel Infrastructure Trust publie ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Keppel Infrastructure Trust achève l'achat d'une participation dans un parc éolien suédois MT
Keppel Infrastructure Trust acquiert une participation de 45 % dans le portefeuille solaire d'une entreprise allemande pour 109 millions d'euros MT
Keppel Infrastructure Trust obtient une facilité de prêt de 50 millions de dollars SG MT
Le revenu distribuable de Keppel Infrastructure Trust a presque doublé au cours de la période janvier-septembre ; les actions ont bondi de 10 MT
Keppel Infrastructure Trust publie ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois clos le 30 septembre 2023 CI
City Energy et Gentari étudient la faisabilité d'un pipeline d'hydrogène de la Malaisie à Singapour RE
Keppel Infrastructure Trust annonce des changements dans la direction de son gestionnaire fiduciaire CI
Le gestionnaire fiduciaire de Keppel Infrastructure Trust nomme son PDG MT
Le DPU de Keppel Infrastructure Trust augmente de 1 % au premier semestre MT
Keppel Infrastructure Trust publie ses résultats pour le semestre clos le 30 juin 2023 CI
Les actions de Singapour retournent dans le noir à l'approche de la saison des bénéfices ; les actions de Jiutian Chemical glissent de 2 % sur les pertes du premier semestre. MT

Graphique Keppel Infrastructure Trust

Graphique Keppel Infrastructure Trust
Profil Société

Keppel Infrastructure Trust est un fonds d'investissement diversifié. La société offre la possibilité d'investir dans un portefeuille diversifié d'actifs d'infrastructure de base situés dans des juridictions dotées d'un cadre juridique favorable à l'investissement dans l'infrastructure. Ses segments comprennent la transition énergétique, les services environnementaux, la distribution et le stockage, et l'entreprise. Le segment Transition énergétique est engagé dans la production et la vente au détail de gaz de ville et de gaz naturel à Singapour, dans des accords de péage pour la centrale électrique de Singapour, dans la location de gazoducs et dans la vente d'électricité produite par des turbines éoliennes. Le segment des services environnementaux comprend les concessions relatives à l'usine de dessalement, à l'usine de traitement de l'eau, aux usines de recyclage et de valorisation énergétique des déchets à Singapour et en Corée du Sud. Son segment Distribution & Stockage est engagé dans la fourniture et la distribution de produits chimiques pour le traitement de l'eau, de produits chimiques industriels et de spécialité, et dans le stockage de produits pétroliers.
Secteur
Chimie diversifiée
Agenda
24/07/2024 - Q2 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Keppel Infrastructure Trust

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
1
Dernier Cours de Cloture
0,46 SGD
Objectif de cours Moyen
0,57 SGD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+23,91 %
Révisions de BNA

Secteur Produits chimiques de diversification

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
KEPPEL INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST Action Keppel Infrastructure Trust
-9,00 % 1,91 Md
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD. Action Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.
-1,76 % 74,28 Md
BASF SE Action BASF SE
+0,27 % 46,91 Md
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC. Action DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
+2,38 % 32,93 Md
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED Action Pidilite Industries Limited
+9,29 % 17,78 Md
BRENNTAG SE Action Brenntag SE
-6,03 % 12,09 Md
SYENSQO SA/NV Action Syensqo SA/NV
+0,02 % 10,66 Md
ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION Action Asahi Kasei Corporation
+2,36 % 9,55 Md
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL GROUP CORPORATION Action Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation
+4,35 % 8,28 Md
SRF LIMITED Action SRF Limited
-10,62 % 8,08 Md
Produits chimiques de diversification
