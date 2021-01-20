Connexion
KEPPEL REIT

(K71U)
  Rapport
Cours en clôture. Cours en clôture Singapore Stock Exchange - 25/02
1.17 SGD   +0.86%
25/02KEPPEL REIT : Détachement de dividende intermédiaire
FA
01/02KEPPEL REIT : Détachement de dividende final
FA
20/01KEPPEL REIT : publication des résultats annuels
ETFs positionnés sur KEPPEL REITETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Xtrackers MSCI Singapore 1C - USD0.20%0.73%SingapourActions
Xtrackers MSCI Singapore 2C - USD0.80%0.72%SingapourActions
IShares International Developed Pro...0.11%0.17%MondeActions
AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBA...2.07%0.11%MondeActions - Immobilier
AMUNDI INDEX FTSE EPRA NAREIT GLOBA...2.56%0.11%-MondeActions - Immobilier
Vanguard FTSE Developed Asia Pacifi...1.09%0.06%Asie-PacifiqueActions
Vanguard FTSE Developed Asia Pacifi...1.08%0.06%-Asie-PacifiqueActions
Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF - USD-2.76%0.03%-NCActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 17
Objectif de cours Moyen 1,19 SGD
Dernier Cours de Cloture 1,17 SGD
Ecart / Objectif Haut 23,9%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 1,61%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -23,1%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
KEPPEL REIT4.46%3 009
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)-7.75%57 055
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-3.13%37 881
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-8.03%23 835
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION0.32%23 288
SEGRO PLC-0.55%15 819
