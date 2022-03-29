Kering : Formulaire de vote - Assemblée générale du 28 avril 2022

ASSEMBLÉE GÉNÉRALE MIXTE du 28 avril 2022 à 16 heures au siège social, 40 rue de Sèvres - 75007 Paris
Société anonyme au capital de 498 771 664 € Siège social: 40 rue de Sèvres - 75007 Paris 552 075 020 R.C.S PARIS
COMBINED GENERAL MEETING on April 28, 2022 at 4.00 p.m.
at headquarters, 40 rue de Sèvres - 75007 Paris
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
10
|
A
|
B
|
11
|
12
|
13
|
14
|
15
|
16
|
17
|
18
|
19
|
20
|
C
|
D
|
21
|
22
|
23
|
24
|
25
|
26
|
27
|
28
|
29
|
30
|
E
|
F
|
31
|
32
|
33
|
34
|
35
|
36
|
37
|
38
|
39
|
40
|
G
|
H
|
41
|
42
|
43
|
44
|
45
|
46
|
47
|
48
|
49
|
50
|
J
|
K
25/04/2022 25/04/2022
Disclaimer
Kering SA published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 09:33:03 UTC.