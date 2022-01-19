|
Kerlink : annonce un carnet de commandes record pour 2022.
Kerlink annonce un carnet de commandes record pour 2022.
Company Name
KERLINK
ISN
FR0013156007
Market
Euronext Growth
Symbol
ALKLK
Source
KERLINK
Provider
Les Echos
|
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
19,0 M
21,5 M
-
|Résultat net 2021
|
-1,70 M
-1,93 M
-
|Tréso. nette 2021
|
3,20 M
3,63 M
-
|PER 2021
|-21,0x
|Rendement 2021
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
35,7 M
40,4 M
-
|VE / CA 2021
|1,71x
|VE / CA 2022
|1,29x
|Nbr Employés
|84
|Flottant
|89,1%
|
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique KERLINK
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|1
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
4,84 €
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
8,00 €
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
65,3%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
|Var. 1janv
|Capi. (M$)
|KERLINK
|10.13%
|40