    ALKLK   FR0013156007

KERLINK

(ALKLK)
Kerlink : et Clickie déploient des systèmes de magasin intelligent pour la plus grande chaîne de commerces de proximité d'Amérique Latine

15/02/2022 | 18:17
Kerlink et Clickie déploient des systèmes de magasin intelligent pour la plus grande chaîne de commerces de proximité d'Amérique Latine
15 Feb 2022 18:00 CET

Company Name

KERLINK

ISN

FR0013156007

Market

Euronext Growth

Symbol

ALKLK

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_1048417_Kerlink_NR_Clickie_FR_FINAL_20220215.pdf

Source

KERLINK

Provider

Les Echos

Disclaimer

Kerlink SA published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 17:16:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Données financières
CA 2021 19,9 M 22,5 M -
Résultat net 2021 -1,90 M -2,15 M -
Tréso. nette 2021 4,40 M 4,97 M -
PER 2021 -17,9x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 34,3 M 38,7 M -
VE / CA 2021 1,50x
VE / CA 2022 1,15x
Nbr Employés 84
Flottant 89,1%
Graphique KERLINK
Durée : Période :
Kerlink : Graphique analyse technique Kerlink | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique KERLINK
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Dernier Cours de Cloture 4,65 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 8,00 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 72,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
William Gouesbet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Queffélec Independent Director
Yannick Delibie Director & Deputy General Manager
Robert Alfred Frati Director
Catherine Failliet Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
KERLINK5.80%39
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-12.29%2 211 576
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-16.01%81 179
SEA LIMITED-42.26%72 586
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-23.01%60 102
SYNOPSYS INC.-19.87%45 258