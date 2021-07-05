Connexion
    ALKLK   FR0013156007

KERLINK

(ALKLK)
Kerlink : BILAN SEMESTRIEL DU CONTRAT DE LIQUIDITE

05/07/2021 | 19:10
BILAN SEMESTRIEL DU CONTRAT DE LIQUIDITE
05 Jul 2021 18:00 CEST

Company Name

KERLINK

ISN

FR0013156007

Market

Euronext Growth

Symbol

ALKLK

See attachment(s) / Voir document(s) joint(s) / Zie bijlage / Ver documento(s) em anexo

16165_993349_ALKLK_FP__S1_2021.pdf

Source

KERLINK

Provider

Les Echos

Disclaimer

Kerlink SA published this content on 05 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2021 17:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Données financières
CA 2020 11,2 M 13,3 M -
Résultat net 2020 -5,50 M -6,53 M -
Dette nette 2020 2,20 M 2,61 M -
PER 2020 -5,85x
Rendement 2020 -
Capitalisation 46,6 M 55,3 M -
VE / CA 2020 4,36x
VE / CA 2021 2,17x
Nbr Employés 88
Flottant 76,9%
Tendances analyse technique KERLINK
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Dernier Cours de Cloture 6,32 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 10,00 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 58,2%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
William Gouesbet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Queffélec Independent Director
Yannick Delibie Director & Deputy General Manager
Robert Alfred Frati Director
Catherine Failliet Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
KERLINK28.98%58
MICROSOFT CORPORATION24.83%1 996 018
SEA LIMITED37.50%148 598
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.15.29%109 747
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC12.34%66 486
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE24.29%63 952