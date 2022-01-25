Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    KRP   US49435R1023

KIMBELL ROYALTY PARTNERS, LP

(KRP)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP : Raymond James maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

25/01/2022 | 19:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur KIMBELL ROYALTY PARTNERS, LP
19:01KIMBELL ROYALTY PARTNERS, LP : Raymond James maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
21/01Kimbell Royalty Partners déclare une distribution pour le quatrième trimestre 2021, pay..
CI
2021KIMBELL ROYALTY PARTNERS, LP : Wells Fargo Securities passe de neutre à achat
ZM
2021Les valeurs énergétiques en baisse mercredi avant le marché
MT
2021Kimbell Royalty Partners accepte d'acquérir des intérêts miniers et des redevances pour..
MT
2021Earnings Flash (KRP) KIMBELL ROYALTY PARTNERS LP annonce un chiffre d'affaires de 31,8 ..
MT
2021Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP déclare une distribution en espèces pour le troisième trim..
CI
2021Les valeurs énergétiques ajoutent aux pertes de mardi cet après-midi
MT
2021Les valeurs énergétiques en baisse mardi malgré les gains du pétrole brut et du gaz nat..
MT
2021Earnings Flash (KRP) KIMBELL ROYALTY PARTNERS LP affiche un chiffre d'affaires de 25,7 ..
MT
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur KIMBELL ROYALTY PARTNERS, LP
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 125 M - 111 M
Résultat net 2021 16,9 M - 15,0 M
Dette nette 2021 182 M - 161 M
PER 2021 40,3x
Rendement 2021 9,06%
Capitalisation 686 M 686 M 608 M
VE / CA 2021 6,97x
VE / CA 2022 5,26x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant -
Graphique KIMBELL ROYALTY PARTNERS, LP
Durée : Période :
Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP : Graphique analyse technique Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique KIMBELL ROYALTY PARTNERS, LP
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 8
Dernier Cours de Cloture 14,70 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 20,25 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 37,8%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Robert David Ravnaas Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
R. Davis Ravnaas President & Chief Financial Officer
Matthew S. Daly Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
William H. Adams Independent Director
Craig Stone Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
KIMBELL ROYALTY PARTNERS, LP7.85%686
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.40%1 934 247
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC7.48%179 102
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED12.97%146 196
TOTALENERGIES SE7.36%141 313
EQUINOR ASA4.71%88 254