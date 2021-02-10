Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  Kindred Group    UNBA   SE0007871645

KINDRED GROUP

(UNBA)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Deutsche Boerse AG - 10/02 19:22:37
11.915 EUR   +7.97%
2020AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Airbus, Carrefour, DKSH, Michelin, Nestlé, Safran, Valeo, Worldline...
2020Marchés, l'espoir renaît ?
2020KINDRED GROUP : pari perdu en fin d'exercice
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Fonds positionnés sur KINDRED GROUP
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Nordea 1 - Nordic Equity BP EURNON4.00%77.00%15.46M EUR
Nordea 1 - Nordic Ideas Equity BP SEKNON4.00%71.00%5.82M SEK





Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique KINDRED GROUP
Durée : Période :
Kindred Group : Graphique analyse technique Kindred Group | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Objectif de cours Moyen 1 030,35 GBX
Dernier Cours de Cloture 950,06 GBX
Ecart / Objectif Haut 23,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 8,45%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -2,84%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
KINDRED GROUP38.84%2 973
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED14.44%38 385
SANDS CHINA LTD.0.29%35 431
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-2.22%34 610
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB11.50%23 678
PENN NATIONAL GAMING, INC.40.36%18 064
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ