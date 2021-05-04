Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Kinnate Biopharma Inc.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    KNTE   US49705R1059

KINNATE BIOPHARMA INC.

(KNTE)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 04/05 16:20:25
25.755 USD   -4.61%
16:01KINNATE BIOPHARMA INC.  : Piper Sandler maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. : Piper Sandler maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

04/05/2021 | 16:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur KINNATE BIOPHARMA INC.
16:01KINNATE BIOPHARMA INC.  : Piper Sandler maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur KINNATE BIOPHARMA INC.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 - - -
Résultat net 2021 -80,4 M - -66,9 M
Tréso. nette 2021 248 M - 207 M
PER 2021 -14,7x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 1 174 M 1 174 M 977 M
VE / CA 2021 -
VE / CA 2022 -
Nbr Employés 31
Flottant 85,7%
Graphique KINNATE BIOPHARMA INC.
Durée : Période :
Kinnate Biopharma Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Kinnate Biopharma Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique KINNATE BIOPHARMA INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Objectif de cours Moyen 50,00 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 27,00 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 92,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 85,2%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 77,8%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Nima M. Farzan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dean Jonathan Mitchell Chairman
Eric A. Murphy Chief Scientific Officer
Richard Williams Chief Medical Officer
Mark Adam Meltz COO, Secretary, Treasurer & General Counsel
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
KINNATE BIOPHARMA INC.-32.13%1 174
MODERNA, INC.78.06%74 506
LONZA GROUP AG3.73%48 127
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.30.58%44 841
CELLTRION, INC.-30.50%30 372
SEAGEN INC.-18.79%25 813
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
SERVICES FINANCIERS
Logo
twitter youtube linkedin appstore
À PROPOS
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés.
Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ