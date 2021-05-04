|
Kinnate Biopharma Inc. : Piper Sandler maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
Données financières
|CA 2021
-
|Résultat net 2021
-80,4 M
-66,9 M
|Tréso. nette 2021
248 M
207 M
|PER 2021
|-14,7x
|Rendement 2021
|Capitalisation
1 174 M
1 174 M
977 M
|VE / CA 2021
|VE / CA 2022
|Nbr Employés
|31
|Flottant
|85,7%
Tendances analyse technique KINNATE BIOPHARMA INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|3
|Objectif de cours Moyen
50,00 $
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
27,00 $
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
92,6%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
85,2%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
77,8%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs