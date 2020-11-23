Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.    KNSL

KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.

(KNSL)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nasdaq - 23/11 21:56:01
231.08 USD   -0.51%
11/11KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP, INC. : Toujours du potentiel
2018KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP INC : publication des résultats semestriels
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P Insurance ETF - USD1.49%2.17%Etats UnisActions - Services financiers
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF -...2.15%1.11%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF - USD2.62%0.59%Etats UnisActions
IShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growt...1.83%0.46%Etats UnisActions
First Trust US Small Cap Core Alpha...2.79%0.36%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD2.37%0.21%Etats UnisActions
WisdomTree Total Earnings Fund - USD-0.13%0.01%-Etats UnisActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.
Durée : Période :
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Objectif de cours Moyen 213,75 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 232,27 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut -5,28%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -7,97%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -16,0%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
KINSALE CAPITAL GROUP, INC.128.48%5 267
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-10.88%36 667
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-1.75%34 083
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-24.78%33 264
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-10.91%30 462
SAMPO OYJ-7.81%23 625
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ