COMPTES SOCIAUX ET COMPTES CONSOLIDES AU 31 DECEMBRE 2021: Retard annoncé
Company Name
KKO INTERNATIONAL
ISN
FR0013374667
Market
Euronext Growth
Symbol
ALKKO
Paris, le 30 avril 2021 - KKO INTERNATIONAL (FR0013374667 - ALKKO - PEA-PME) :
KKO International « KKO » annonce qu'elle publiera ses comptes audités pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2021 avec un délai maximum de 10 jours à compter de la date réglementaire de dépôt, soit le 30 avril 2022.
Conformément à la réglementation en vigueur, KKO a dûment informé Euronext Growth du retard susvisé. Il travaille assidûment avec ses commissaires aux comptes et comptables pour s'assurer que le nouveau délai est respecté.
kkoicpretardcomptes311220210420220.pdf
Source
KKO INTERNATIONAL
Provider
Euronext
Disclaimer
KKO International SA published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2022 07:46:04 UTC.