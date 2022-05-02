Connexion
Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe

Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. KKO International
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    ALKKO   FR0013374667

KKO INTERNATIONAL

(ALKKO)
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  02/05 10:20:28
0.1545 EUR   -2.52%
09:3702.05.2022 : Comptes Sociaux Et Comptes Consolides Au 31 Décembre 2021: Retard annoncé
PU
04/0404.04.2022 : Réalisation et libération de l'augmentation de capital de KKO INTERNATIONAL d'un montant nominal de 1.262.691,60 euros et d'un montant total (prime d'émission incluse) de 1.641.499,08 euros, décidée le 14 février 2022
PU
31/03KKO INTERNATIONAL : Admission de nouveaux titres
CO
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésSociétéDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

COMPTES SOCIAUX ET COMPTES CONSOLIDES AU 31 DECEMBRE 2021: Retard annoncé

02/05/2022 | 09:47
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
COMPTES SOCIAUX ET COMPTES CONSOLIDES AU 31 DECEMBRE 2021: Retard annoncé
Subscribe

02 May 2022 09:27 CEST

Company Name

KKO INTERNATIONAL

ISN

FR0013374667

Market

Euronext Growth

Symbol

ALKKO

COMPTES SOCIAUX ET COMPTES CONSOLIDES AU 31 DECEMBRE 2021: Retard annoncé

Paris, le 30 avril 2021 - KKO INTERNATIONAL (FR0013374667 - ALKKO - PEA-PME) :

﻿KKO International « KKO » annonce qu'elle publiera ses comptes audités pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2021 avec un délai maximum de 10 jours à compter de la date réglementaire de dépôt, soit le 30 avril 2022.

Conformément à la réglementation en vigueur, KKO a dûment informé Euronext Growth du retard susvisé. Il travaille assidûment avec ses commissaires aux comptes et comptables pour s'assurer que le nouveau délai est respecté.

kkoicpretardcomptes311220210420220.pdf

Source

KKO INTERNATIONAL

Provider

Euronext

Disclaimer

KKO International SA published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2022 07:46:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Toute l'actualité sur KKO INTERNATIONAL
09:3702.05.2022 : Comptes Sociaux Et Comptes Consolides Au 31 Décembre 2021: Retard annoncé
PU
04/0404.04.2022 : Réalisation et libération de l'augmentation de capital de KKO INTERNATIONAL d..
PU
31/03KKO INTERNATIONAL : Admission de nouveaux titres
CO
11/03KKO International bondit de 11% suite à une importante commande de masse de cacao en Es..
MT
11/03EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Stellantis, Wendel, Soitec, Umanis, Tod's, Deutsche Telekom, Oracl..
11/03KKO INTERNATIONAL : Confirmation de commande
PU
23/0223.02.2022 : KKO International: ses perspectives
PU
23/02KKO INTERNATIONAL : ses perspectives
PU
04/02KKO INTERNATIONAL : informe sur l'avancement de son développement
PU
21/01BOURSE DE PARIS : Le Nasdaq n'y arrive plus
Plus d'actualités
Graphique KKO INTERNATIONAL
Durée : Période :
KKO International : Graphique analyse technique KKO International | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique KKO INTERNATIONAL
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreNeutre
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Jacques-Antoine de Geffrier Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Laurent Skrypczak Chief Financial Officer
Remy Allemane Director
Robert Osselaer Director
Hugues de la Lamotte Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
KKO INTERNATIONAL11.78%4
CORTEVA, INC.22.02%41 928
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.-2.12%41 591
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-3.12%17 935
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED-15.85%15 504
NEW HOPE LIUHE CO.,LTD.-7.76%9 417