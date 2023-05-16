Recherche avancée
    LI   FR0000121964

KLÉPIERRE

(LI)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  15:54:59 16/05/2023
21.26 EUR   -1.35%
Klepierre : Approbation AMF CP. 230162
PU
12/05Klépierre : Invest Securities ajuste sa cible
CF
Klépierre : confirme ses objectifs annuels
AO
Klepierre : Approbation AMF CP. 230162

16/05/2023 | 15:43
Approbation n° 23-162 du 15 mai 2023

Société: KLEPIERRE

Supplément au prospectus de base approuvé à l'occasion d'un programme d'admission de titres de créance pour un montant nominal maximum de 7.000.000.000 €.

Nota:

Le supplément fait référence au prospectus de base qui a reçu le numéro d'approbation 23-114 le 12 avril 2023.

Disclaimer

Klépierre SA published this content on 16 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2023 13:42:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Recommandations des analystes sur KLÉPIERRE
Données financières
CA 2023 1 112 M 1 209 M -
Résultat net 2023 189 M 206 M -
Dette nette 2023 7 369 M 8 012 M -
PER 2023 37,9x
Rendement 2023 8,28%
Capitalisation 6 153 M 6 689 M -
VE / CA 2023 12,2x
VE / CA 2024 11,9x
Nbr Employés 1 045
Flottant 77,0%
Graphique KLÉPIERRE
Durée : Période :
Klépierre : Graphique analyse technique Klépierre | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique KLÉPIERRE
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 15
Dernier Cours de Clôture 21,55 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 21,83 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 1,31%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Jean-Marc Jestin Chairman-Executive Board
Stéphane Tortajada Chief Financial Officer
David E. Simon Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Lourenço Chief Operating Officer
Cyrille Deslandes Group Head-Mergers & Acquisitions
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
KLÉPIERRE0.09%6 689
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-2.35%41 699
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-17.99%20 902
W. P. CAREY INC.-8.96%15 219
SEGRO PLC7.46%12 419
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST1.47%10 291
