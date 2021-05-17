|
KNORR-BREMSE : Deutsche Bank maintient sa recommandation neutre
La recommandation du broker Deutsche Bank est inchangée. L'analyste Gael de-Bray demeure neutre sur le dossier. L'objectif de cours est toujours fixé à 115 EUR.
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
6 767 M
8 214 M
-
|Résultat net 2021
|
614 M
745 M
-
|Dette nette 2021
|
132 M
160 M
-
|PER 2021
|27,4x
|Rendement 2021
|1,54%
|
|Capitalisation
|
16 716 M
20 289 M
-
|VE / CA 2021
|2,49x
|VE / CA 2022
|2,27x
|Nbr Employés
|27 035
|Flottant
|41,0%
|
|Graphique KNORR-BREMSE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique KNORR-BREMSE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Baissière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|14
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
111,79 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
103,70 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
30,2%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
7,80%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-30,6%
