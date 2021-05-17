Connexion
KNORR-BREMSE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 17/05 11:35:18
104.375 EUR   +0.65%
KNORR-BREMSE : Deutsche Bank maintient sa recommandation neutre

17/05/2021 | 10:54
La recommandation du broker Deutsche Bank est inchangée. L'analyste Gael de-Bray demeure neutre sur le dossier. L'objectif de cours est toujours fixé à 115 EUR.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 6 767 M 8 214 M -
Résultat net 2021 614 M 745 M -
Dette nette 2021 132 M 160 M -
PER 2021 27,4x
Rendement 2021 1,54%
Capitalisation 16 716 M 20 289 M -
VE / CA 2021 2,49x
VE / CA 2022 2,27x
Nbr Employés 27 035
Flottant 41,0%
Graphique KNORR-BREMSE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Durée : Période :
Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft : Graphique analyse technique Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique KNORR-BREMSE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 14
Objectif de cours Moyen 111,79 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 103,70 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 30,2%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 7,80%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -30,6%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Jan Michael Mrosik Chairman-Executive Board
Frank Markus Weber Chief Financial Officer
Klaus J. Mangold Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heinz Hermann Thiele Member-Supervisory Board
Werner Ratzisberge Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
KNORR-BREMSE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-7.15%20 289
PACCAR, INC.9.71%32 862
KUBOTA CORPORATION15.82%28 793
KOMATSU LTD.16.10%28 259
EPIROC AB (PUBL)160.07%27 232
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION10.50%25 685