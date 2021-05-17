|
KNORR-BREMSE : JP Morgan maintient son opinion neutre
La recherche de chez JP Morgan confirme son conseil et maintient son opinion neutre sur le dossier. L'objectif de cours est légèrement modifié et passe de 107 à 108 EUR.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
|Toute l'actualité sur KNORR-BREMSE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Recommandations des analystes sur KNORR-BREMSE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Données financières
|CA 2021
6 767 M
8 214 M
-
|Résultat net 2021
614 M
745 M
-
|Dette nette 2021
132 M
160 M
-
|PER 2021
|27,4x
|Rendement 2021
|1,54%
|Capitalisation
16 716 M
20 289 M
-
|VE / CA 2021
|2,49x
|VE / CA 2022
|2,27x
|Nbr Employés
|27 035
|Flottant
|41,0%
|Graphique KNORR-BREMSE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique KNORR-BREMSE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Baissière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|14
|Objectif de cours Moyen
111,79 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
103,70 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
30,2%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
7,80%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
-30,6%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs