KNORR-BREMSE : UBS réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
Dans sa dernière note de recherche, l'analyste Sven Weier confirme sa recommandation positive. Le broker UBS était déjà précédemment à l'achat. L'objectif de cours est toujours fixé à 124 EUR.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
|Toute l'actualité sur KNORR-BREMSE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Recommandations des analystes sur KNORR-BREMSE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Données financières
|CA 2021
6 774 M
8 233 M
-
|Résultat net 2021
633 M
769 M
-
|Dette nette 2021
132 M
160 M
-
|PER 2021
|26,3x
|Rendement 2021
|1,70%
|Capitalisation
16 716 M
20 289 M
-
|VE / CA 2021
|2,49x
|VE / CA 2022
|2,27x
|Nbr Employés
|30 160
|Flottant
|41,0%
|Graphique KNORR-BREMSE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique KNORR-BREMSE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Baissière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|14
|Objectif de cours Moyen
111,86 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
103,70 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
30,2%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
7,87%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
-30,6%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs