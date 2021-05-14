Connexion
    KBX   DE000KBX1006

KNORR-BREMSE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(KBX)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 14/05 11:21:53
104.925 EUR   +1.47%
KNORR-BREMSE  : Warburg Research persiste à l'achat
ZD
09:05BOURSE DE PARIS : Des bourses à géographie variable
08:45BOURSE DE PARIS : Les valeurs à suivre à Paris et en Europe
RE
ActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Toute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

KNORR-BREMSE : Warburg Research persiste à l'achat

14/05/2021 | 10:08
L'analyste Mustafa Hidir de chez Warburg Research maintient son opinion acheteuse sur le titre. L'objectif de cours n'est pas modifié à 125 EUR.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Recommandations des analystes sur KNORR-BREMSE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Données financières
CA 2021 6 767 M 8 194 M -
Résultat net 2021 617 M 747 M -
Dette nette 2021 286 M 346 M -
PER 2021 27,3x
Rendement 2021 1,72%
Capitalisation 16 668 M 20 123 M -
VE / CA 2021 2,51x
VE / CA 2022 2,27x
Nbr Employés 27 035
Flottant 41,0%
Graphique KNORR-BREMSE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Durée : Période :
Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft : Graphique analyse technique Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique KNORR-BREMSE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 14
Objectif de cours Moyen 111,79 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 103,40 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 30,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 8,11%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -30,4%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Jan Michael Mrosik Chairman-Executive Board
Frank Markus Weber Chief Financial Officer
Klaus J. Mangold Chairman-Supervisory Board
Heinz Hermann Thiele Member-Supervisory Board
Werner Ratzisberge Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
KNORR-BREMSE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-7.41%20 123
PACCAR, INC.9.21%31 886
KUBOTA CORPORATION13.42%28 341
EPIROC AB (PUBL)34.85%27 953
KOMATSU LTD.14.71%27 857
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION9.65%25 665