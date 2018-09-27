Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  ISTANBUL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Koc Holding AS    KCHOL   TRAKCHOL91Q8

KOC HOLDING AS

(KCHOL)
  Rapport
SynthèseActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur KOC HOLDING ASETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
HSBC MSCI TURKEY - USD-3.78%7.38%TurquieActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...1.58%0.14%-MondeActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...0.78%0.14%-MondeActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...1.69%0.02%NCActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...-0.90%0.02%-NCActions
SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Strategi...0.81%0.02%MondeActions
UBS ETF (IE) MSCI ACWI Socially Res...0.00%0.01%-MondeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 12
Objectif de cours Moyen 22,80 TRY
Dernier Cours de Cloture 19,14 TRY
Ecart / Objectif Haut 35,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 19,1%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 0,31%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
KOC HOLDING AS6 158
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.17.33%145 726
SIEMENS AG-4.44%105 337
3M COMPANY0.40%102 167
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-5.91%91 979
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.17.52%66 817
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ